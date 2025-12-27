The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc Film's 1st Teaser Unveils May 8 Debut

1st key visual also presented

The staff for the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( The Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE - Yotsuba Succession Arc - ) anime film presented its first teaser trailer and first key visual on Saturday. Both announce the film's May 8 premiere.

Jimmy Stone is directing the anime at 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki is composing the music. Tsutomu Satou is credited for the original story and Kana Ishida is credited for the original character design.

Confirmed returning cast members include Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Chiwa Saitō as Maya Yotsuba, and Emiri Katō as Fumiya Kuroba. New cast members include Daisuke Ono has Katsushige Shibata and Ai Kayano as Yuuka Tsukuba.

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The irregular at magic high school anime's third television season premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles and an English dub.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

Source: Comic Natalie