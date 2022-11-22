3 New The Irregular at Magic High School Manga to Launch in 2023

The December issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Friday that Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel will get three new simulcast manga serializations in the magazine, and in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2023.

Manga creator Tsuna Kitaumi will adapt the "Koritsu-hen" (Isolation Arc) (pictured above) from the light novel's 23rd volume, and Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine will serialize the manga.

Mei Higuchi will adapt the "Dōran no Joshō-hen" (Prologue of Disturbance Arc) (pictured above, left) from the light novel's 21st and 22nd volumes, and Yuzuki N Dash will adapt the "Escape Arc" (pictured above, right) from the 24th and 25th volumes. Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine will serialize both manga adaptations.

Kitaumi drew the manga adaptation of Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Nine School Battle Arc) in 2013, Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen in 2016, and the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Yotsuba Keishō-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Inheritance Arc) in 2020. All three manga adaptations were serialized in Monthly G Fantasy .

Higuchi launched the manga adaptation of Kyōsuke Kamishiro 's Boku ga Kotaeru Kimi no Nazotoki ( I'll Answer Your Mystery ) novel in July 2021 in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine, and ended the manga on July 27.

Yuzuki N Dash drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Natsu Yasumi-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Summer Vacation Arc) manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh from October 2016 to December 2017. Yuzuki N Dash also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Kaichō Senkyo-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: President Election Arc) manga, which launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in April 2018, and ended in September 2018. Yuzuki N Dash then launched the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Koto Nairan-hen ( The Irregular at Magic High School : Ancient City Insurrection Arc) manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in March 2019, and ended the manga series in January. Nobu Aonagi launched the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Nankai Sōjō-hen manga Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in February 2021, and ended it on August 26.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021. Many of the novels' arcs and spinoffs have inspired manga of their own.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021. The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen ) anime special aired in January.

Sources: Monthly G Fantasy December issue, The Irregular at Magic High School Twitter account



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.