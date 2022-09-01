The Irregular at Magic High School Manga's South Sea Riots Arc Ends

Adaptation of 20th novel volume launched in February 2021

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine published the final chapter of Nobu Aonagi 's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Nankai Sōjō-hen manga last Friday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on October 10.

The manga adapts the similarly titled "Nankai Sōjō-hen" (South Sea Riots Arc) from the 20th volume of Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series. Aonagi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in February 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 10.

Aonagi has previously drawn the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Steeplechase-hen manga. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in March 2019, and ended in November 2020.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021. Many of the novels' arcs and spinoffs have inspired manga of their own.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021. The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen ) anime special aired on January 1.