The irregular at magic high school Franchise Gets 2 New Manga

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Saturday that Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novel franchise will get two more manga. Both manga will premiere in the magazine's April issue, which will ship on February 26.

The fist new manga is an adaptation of the novels' "Nankai Sōjō-hen" (South Sea Riot Arc), which is covered in the novel series' 20th volume. Nobu Aonagi ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Steeplechase-hen manga) is drawing the manga. Aonagi posted an image of the manga on Twitter on Saturday (pictured right below).

Masaru Oda is drawing the other new manga, titled Mahōka Kōkō no Yūtōsei 2nd Season . The manga is a new series for the The Honor Student at Magic High School manga. Yu Mori , who drew the art for the first manga, is credited with collaborating on the manga. Yen Press is releasing The Honor Student at Magic High School in English. The manga is getting a television anime in 2021.

Mori launched The Honor Student at Magic High School manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2012, and ended the series in June.

Satou's novels have also inspired two television anime adaptations, an anime film, and many manga adaptations.