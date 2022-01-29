The Irregular at Magic High School's 'Ancient City Insurrection Arc' Manga Ends

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine published the final chapter of Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Koto Nairan-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Ancient City Insurrection Arc), Yuzuki N Dash 's manga adaptation of the arc of the same name from Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series, on Thursday.

Yuzuki N Dash launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in March 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in July 2021.

Yuzuki N Dash previously drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Natsu Yasumi-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Summer Vacation Arc) manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh from October 2016 to December 2017. The manga adapted the novel series' fifth volume. Yuzuki N Dash also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Kaichō Senkyo-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: President Election Arc) manga, which launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in April 2018, and ended in September 2018.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021. Many of the novels' arcs and spinoffs have inspired manga of their own.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021. The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen ) anime special aired on January 1.