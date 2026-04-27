Black Clover Manga Reaches Climax (Updated With Listing of Manga' End)

Manga gets 3 chapters on May 1

Shueisha 's "Jump Press" livestream revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga is reaching its climax. There will be three chapters in Jump Giga 's spring issue on May 1. Update: Amazon has a listing of the magazine's spring issue, and the description lists a commemorative feature for the end of the Black Clover series. The manga will be featured on the cover and have color pages (announcement starts at about 2:15 in video below):

Image via Jump Giga's website © SHUEISHA Inc.

© Yūki Tabata, Shueisha

Black Clover

Jump Giga

Shueisha

Tabata launched inin February 2015. The manga moved to the quarterlymagazine in 2023.is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and'sservice is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga went on hiatus for a planned three months in late April 2022 so that Tabata could prepare for the "final arc" of the manga (the wording used could also be translated as "final saga"). The manga then resumed in August 2022.

The Black Clover anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017. The anime last aired in March 2021 with its 170th episode.

The new season will debut in 2026. Studio Pierrot will return to animate the new season. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

The Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film opened in Japan and debuted on Netflix worldwide in June 2023.

Update: Added listing of manga's ending. Source: Amazon Japan