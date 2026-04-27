Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts' Yu Tomofuji Launches New Series in July

Kimi o Norowaba manga first published as 1-shot story in January

The June 1 issue of Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine announced on Monday that Yu Tomofuji will launch a new manga titled Kimi o Norowaba (If I Curse You) in the magazine's next issue on July 27.

Image via Yu Tomofuji's X/Twitter account ©Yu Tomofuji

The manga's story centers on Yachimaru Shijō, a young boy(?) who ends up working for Tsubaki Tsukumo, the head of the Tsukumo family, and who makes a living by casting curses. Yachimaru gets constantly bossed around by the unpleasant Tsubaki, but follows every order to stay at the Tsukumo family's house to fulfill something that he must do.

The manga was first published as a one-shot story in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in January.

Tomofuji launched the Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga in the main Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume in April 2022. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume in April 2022.

The manga's anime adaptation's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in April 2023, and the second cours then premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside Asia.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation in 2024.

A spinoff manga titled White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts ( Shiro Usagi to Kemono no Ōji ) began serialization in Hana to Yume in August 2022, and it ended in 2024. Yen Press also publishes the spinoff manga in English.