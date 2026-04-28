Gakuen Sensuikan-tai: Mermaid Girls Manga Ends

4th volume ships on June 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Makoto Fukami, Seigo Tokiya

The May issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine published the final chapter of Makoto Fukami and artist Seigo Tokiya 's Gakuen Sensuikan-tai: Mermaid Girls ( School Submarine Fleet: Mermaid Girls ) manga on Friday. The fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on June 25.

Fukami and Tokiya launched the series in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in April 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume on November 25.

Fukami and artist Shūsaku Namikawa launched a new manga titled Chōgen Market Heroes: Menko Reverser Kakeru in Shogakukan 's web manga site Coro Coro Comic on March 28.

Fukami and Tokiya previously collaborated on the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ( Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka ) manga, which launched in Big Gangan in June 2015, and ended in February 2021. Square Enix released 14 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga series in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Fukami and Tokiya are also currently collaborating on the Succubus & Hitman manga, which launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in February 2020, and is ongoing. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English. The pair also launched the Gakuen Sensuikan-tai: Mermaid Girls ( School Submarine Fleet: Mermaid Girls ) manga in Big Gangan in May 2024, and it is ongoing.

Fukami is best known for the script for the Psycho-Pass anime. Fukami also wrote the script of the 2016 Berserk anime series, the revisions TV anime, the 2019 Blade of the Immortal anime, and the 2022 Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime. Most recently, he was the head writer on the Heavenly Delusion anime and the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime, and he penned the screenplay on the Psycho-Pass Providence anime film. Fukami, with writer Norimitsu Kaihō , and artist Etorouji Shiono ended the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga in March 2023. Fukami and Takuya Fujima launched the Takuaka! manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in April 2023. Fukami and Shinjirō recently ended their Kensen Hyōkyoku manga in May 2023. Fukami, Ryō Yoshigami , and Natsuo Sai recently launched the Police Tribe K-9 manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in March 2024.

Tokiya launched the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen manga for the Higurashi franchise in November 2021, and ended it in September 2022.