WEBTOON Partners with Genies to Launch Interactive AI Avatars for Webcomic Characters

Rollout begins with The Greatest Estate Developer, The Knight Only Lives Today, My In-Laws are Obsessed with Me

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Genies to introduce interactive, character-driven digital experiences, marking a new step in the evolution of webcomic storytelling. Through the collaboration, WEBTOON creators will be able to transform their characters into interactive 3D avatars using tools integrated into the platform's English-language service. The initiative allows fans to go beyond traditional reading by chatting with characters, exploring additional story elements, and collecting digital items tied to their favorite series.

Image via WEBTOON © WEBTOON Entertainment

The rollout will begin this summer with a curated selection of titles, including The Greatest Estate Developer, The Knight Only Lives Today, and My In-Laws are Obsessed with Me. Participating creators will work directly with both companies to adapt their characters into customizable 3D avatars that reflect each series' artistic identity and narrative tone.

Powered by Genies' AI-driven avatar technology, the project aims to extend storytelling beyond static panels into interactive environments. Users will be able to unlock exclusive content—such as expanded backstories and hidden lore—through ongoing engagement with each series, creating a more immersive fan experience. The partnership also introduces digital collectibles, designed to deepen user interaction and open potential monetization opportunities for creators. As readers progress through a story, they can access new items and character interactions, effectively expanding the narrative universe. Additional features and details will be announced in the coming months.

“This partnership introduces new ways to extend stories beyond the page while keeping creators at the center,” said President of WEBTOON Yongsoo Kim, emphasizing that participation will remain optional and aligned with each creator's vision.

Source: WEBTOON