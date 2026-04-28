The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc Film Unveils Video Clip of Miyuki

Film premieres in Japan on May 8

Aniplex began streaming on Tuesday a clip for Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( T he Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE - Yotsuba Succession Arc - ) anime film featuring Miyuki Shiba:

The film had a premiere screening on April 28 at Shinjuku Wald 9 .

Moviegoers for the first four weeks will receive original novels written by original creator Tsutomu Satou , with new illustrations by Kana Ishida as a special present. Moviegoers will receive the following original novels:

Week 1: Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : UFO Geigeki ( The irregular at magic high school : UFO Interception)

( : UFO Interception) Week 2: Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Alien EX

Week 3: Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Astro Buddy

Week 4: Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Kokū Diver ( The irregular at magic high school : The Void Diver)





Image via The Irregular at Magic High School anime's website ©2024 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校四葉継承編製作委員会

The film will premiere in Japan on May 8.

Jimmy Stone is directing the anime at 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki is composing the music. Tsutomu Satou is credited for the original story and Kana Ishida is credited for the original character design.

The staff also includes:

Confirmed returning cast members include Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Chiwa Saitō as Maya Yotsuba, and Emiri Katō as Fumiya Kuroba. New cast members include Daisuke Ono as Katsushige Shibata and Ai Kayano as Yuuka Tsukuba.

LiSA performs the theme song "YES."

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The irregular at magic high school anime's third television season premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles and an English dub.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

Sources: Aniplex 's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





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