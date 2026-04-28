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Manga Creator Mikio Yoshimori Dies Due to Lymphoma at 84
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yoshimori debuted in shōjo manga in 1965, also worked in shōnen works including Shimatte Ikō ze! baseball manga
Manga creator Mikio Yoshimori's son Daisuke Yoshimori announced on Monday that his father died early in the morning last Friday, April 24 due to lymphoma. He was 84. His relatives plan to hold a private funeral.
Yoshimori debuted as a manga creator in 1965, writing shōjo manga one-shots in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine. His first shōnen work was Renshō Yarō, which launched in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1972. He is perhaps best known for his Shimatte Ikō ze! baseball manga, which ran in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1972 to 1980, and spawned 26 compiled book volumes.
Sources: Daisuke Yoshimori's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie