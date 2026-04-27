Eldo Yoshimizu's Ryuko Manga Gets New Arc After 16 Years

New arc launches on April 27

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for LEED Publishing 's Torch web manga platform announced on Saturday that Eldo Yoshimizu 's Ryuko manga will get a new arc on the platform beginning on April 27. The new arc marks the first continuation for the series in 16 years. Torch web reveals the writing took four years.

Titan Comics published the first two volumes in English and describes the story:

Ryuko is a hard-hitting, motorcycle-riding, high ranking member of the Japanese mafia stationed in the Middle-East. After a fierce battle with the government, she becomes embroiled with the Chinese and an unknown terrorist organisation. Everyone has their own agenda, but it becomes personal for Ryuko when her mother is kidnapped and she was forced to kill her father. What is the right thing to do in this morally complicated situation? Ryuko has a choice to make, but it's tough when good and evil appear to be two sides of the same coin...

Yoshimizu originally self-published the series in 2010. LEED Publishing shipped the first compiled book volume in Japanese in September 2023 and the second volume in January 2024.

The series ranked 13 on the list of manga for male readers in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.