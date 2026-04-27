Gido Amagakure's Yurayura Q Manga Ends

Series debuted in October 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Gido Amagakure, Hakusensha

The June 1 issue of Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume Kami-sama magazine announced on Monday that Gido Amagakure 's Yurayura Q manga will end in the next chapter on July 27.

Amagakure launched the series in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume Fantasy magazine in October 2019. Hakusensha shipped the fifth compiled book volume on January 20.

Amagakure debuted the Tomoshibi Kara Sparkle (The Sparkle From the Lamp) manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine on April 7.

Amagakure launched the 12-volume Sweetness & Lightning ( Amaama to Inazuma ) manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2013, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing originally began releasing the manga digitally in English before it began print releases. Crunchyroll published new chapters as Kodansha published them in Japan, although it no longer hosts catalog chapters. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime that premiered in July 2016 and streamed on Crunchyroll .

Amagakure launched A Galaxy Next Door ( Otonari ni Ginga ) manga in Good! Afternoon in April 2020, and ended it in May 2023. The manga got an epilogue in June 2023. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume in July 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga's sixth volume in May 2024. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in April 2023.