Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Smartphone Game Ends Service, Shelves PC Release

Game launched on iOS, Android on February 5

Tensui no Sakuna Hime : Hinuka Junreitan

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

The official X/Twitter account for: Hinuka Cycle Soul Tales), a smartphone game in the, announced on Monday, less than three months since the game's launch, that the game will end service on July 27. Consequently, the planned release for PC viahas been canceled. The staff explained that it would be difficult to move forward providing a service that will satisfy its players.

The "rice cultivation simulation x exploration battle RPG" game launched on February 5. The game is free to play with optional item purchases.

Edelweiss and TOHO Games produce the game, and G2 Studios develops the game. Edelweiss is also credited for the original work. Ryōta Murayama is the main character designer and supervisor.

Machico voices the new character Hinuka. Naomi Ōzora continues to voice Sakuna.

The Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin game launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

The Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin anime debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime got a two-part special that aired on TV Tokyo and five other channels in Japan on February 15 and 22. Voice actress Rika Kinugawa confirmed this special is the sequel project announced in November 2024.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.