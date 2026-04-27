Shiwasu Hoshikawa, Yūichirō Momose Launch New Manga Together

Gyakusatsu Kigen series debuts on May 25

The June issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine announced on Saturday that Shiwasu Hoshikawa and Hypnosis Mic writer Yūichirō Momose will launch a new manga together titled Gyakusatsu Kigen (Genocide Origin) in the next issue on May 25.

Image via PR Times' X/Twitter © Shiwasu Hoshikawa, Yūichirō Momose, 2008-2026 Kodansha Ltd.

Hoshikawa launched the Bungo Stray Dogs STORM BRINGER manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in January 2025. The manga is an adaptation of the eighth light novel of the same title in Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs light novel series. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled book volume on September 26.

Hoshikawa's Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen manga ended with its fourth and final compiled book volume, which shipped in October 2024. Hoshikawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in September 2022. The manga is based on the seventh light novel volume of the same title that shipped in August 2019, and explores the past of the characters Osamu Dazai and Chuuya Nakahara. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Momose launched the Datewars project in August 2025, with Hanaharu Naruko ( Kamichu! , Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , Kandagawa Jet Girls ) as character designer, and Mino as music producer, video creator, and music commentator. The "timeless music IP project" aims to bring new life to musical styles from the 70s to the 2000s, and will involve 14 voice actresses, with plans for the franchise to expand into manga, anime, mobile games, concerts, films, and stage events.

Momose is the main scenario writer for Hypnosis Mic . King Records ' rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018.