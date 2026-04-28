Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama Draws The Mandalorian and Grogu Art

The Star Wars franchise released an original illustration of the title characters from the Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu film by Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama on Tuesday. The illustration celebrates the film's upcoming release and features the Mandalorian holding Grogu while igniting his jetpack and firing his wrist grappler.

Image via Star Wars' Japanese X/Twitter account イラスト諫山創／©2026 Lucasfilm Lid & TM

Isayama released a comment regarding his experience with the Star Wars franchise . He stated that he first watched the original trilogy when he did a homestay in Idaho — except he saw them in reverse order, from Return of the Jedi to Star Wars [Episode IV: A New Hope]. He added that Grogu is too cute for words.

Manga creators George Morikawa ( Hajime no Ippo ), Oh! great ( Tenjho Tenge ). Ken Wakui ( Tokyo Revengers ), Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force ) also celebrated the film with messages.

Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu is a feature-length film continuation of The Mandalorian Disney+ series. The film stars Padro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, and Sigourney Weaver as Ward. The film is set to open on May 22 in the United States and Japan.