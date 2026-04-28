Universal Pictures Lists Untitled Nintendo/Illumination Film for April 12, 2028

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

released last Thursday its schedule of upcoming movies, and it lists an untitled animated event film fromand Illumination for April 12, 2028.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Brie Larson ( Captain Marvel , Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ) joined the film's cast as Rosalina, while Benny Safdie ( Oppenheimer , director/writer of Uncut Gems ) played Bowser Jr. Donald Glover voiced Yoshi. Issa Rae joined the cast as Honey Queen, and Luis Guzmán played Wart. Glen Powell joined the film's cast as Fox McCloud from Star Fox . Returning cast members include Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5, 2023.

Sources: Universal Pictures Spain, Video Games Chronicle