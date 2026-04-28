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Clevatess II Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Myth & Roid's Ending Song
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for Clevatess II -Majū no Ō to Itsuwari no Yūsha Denshō- (Clevatess II -The King of Magical Beasts and the Legend of the False Hero-), the second anime season based on Yuji Iwahara's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- (Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga, unveiled the anime's second full promotional video, second key visual, and additional cast members on Tuesday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "Awake Anew" by MYTH & ROID.
Newly announced cast members include (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
The previously announced new cast members are:
- Shūichirō Umeda as Rei
- Yurina Kikuchi as Mary Mary
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Andrew
- Ryōta Suzuki as Tigel
- Hiromu Mineta as Leon
The anime stars:
- Haruka Shiraishi as Alicia
- Mutsumi Tamura as Clen
- Yūichi Nakamura as Clevatess
- Saya Aizawa as Luna
Kiyotaka Taguchi (kaiju designer for SSSS.Dynazenon film) returns to direct the anime at Lay-duce. Keigo Koyanagi (Brave Bang Bravern!, The Rising of The Shield Hero) is again in charge of series scripts, and Souichirou Sako (Buddy Daddies, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad) is again the character designer and chief animation director. Natsuko Kondou is a new sub-character designer and chief animation director. Nobuaki Nobusawa (Mr. Villain's Day Off, Police in a Pod, Steins;Gate 0) is again composing the music.
Other returning staff members include:
- Animation Director: Takurō Tsukada
- In-Between Animation Check Chief: Ikue Yoshima
- Art Director: Atsushi Morikawa
- Color Design: Reiko Iwasawa
- Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
- CG Director: Naoki Tsuji
- Editing: Gō Sadamatsu
- Sound Director: Kiyotaka Taguchi
- Sound Effects: Yuji Furuya
- Recording Adjustment: Tetsuya Satake
- Animation Producer: Masaichirō Kuriyama
The first season premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.
Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on August 25. The company describes the story:
The hero was slain, the king was felled, and the child of fate was seized. Clevatess, a lord of dark beasts blessed with both peerless strength and superhuman intellect, raged at the thirteen heroes who felled him and vowed to wipe humanity out…Instead, he has found himself saddled with a terrible burden: a newborn human baby. Is this an omen of the end times or the birth of a new era?!
Iwahara (Darker than Black character designer; King of Thorn, Dimension W manga creator) launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in August 2020. Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its Comic Alive+ website in April 2024. Kadokawa is publishing a new edition of the manga's compiled book volumes.
Sources: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.