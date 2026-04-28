Clevatess II Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Myth & Roid's Ending Song

The staff for Clevatess II -Majū no Ō to Itsuwari no Yūsha Denshō- ( Clevatess II -The King of Magical Beasts and the Legend of the False Hero-), the second anime season based on Yuji Iwahara 's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- ( Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga, unveiled the anime's second full promotional video, second key visual, and additional cast members on Tuesday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "Awake Anew" by MYTH & ROID .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Newly announced cast members include (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Misaki Kuno as Sarasa

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Kōtarō Nishiyama as Edison

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Akira Sekine as Mirea

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Shirō Sano as Romain

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

The anime will premiere in July.will stream the season as it airs.

The previously announced new cast members are:

The anime stars:

Kiyotaka Taguchi (kaiju designer for SSSS.Dynazenon film) returns to direct the anime at Lay-duce . Keigo Koyanagi ( Brave Bang Bravern! , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is again in charge of series scripts, and Souichirou Sako ( Buddy Daddies , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ) is again the character designer and chief animation director. Natsuko Kondou is a new sub-character designer and chief animation director. Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Mr. Villain's Day Off , Police in a Pod , Steins;Gate 0 ) is again composing the music.

Other returning staff members include:

The first season premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on August 25. The company describes the story:

The hero was slain, the king was felled, and the child of fate was seized. Clevatess , a lord of dark beasts blessed with both peerless strength and superhuman intellect, raged at the thirteen heroes who felled him and vowed to wipe humanity out…Instead, he has found himself saddled with a terrible burden: a newborn human baby. Is this an omen of the end times or the birth of a new era?!

Iwahara ( Darker than Black character designer; King of Thorn , Dimension W manga creator) launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in August 2020. Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its Comic Alive+ website in April 2024. Kadokawa is publishing a new edition of the manga's compiled book volumes.

Sources: Press release





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