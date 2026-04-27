Final Fantasy's Sephiroth Enjoys Liquor With Twist of Lemon

Asahi Beer presents new video, real-life Seventh Heaven bar in Tokyo during Golden Week holidays

Japanese brewer Asahi Beer debuted a collaboration video with popular video game Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Monday. The video features the game's antagonist Sephiroth enjoying Asahi Beer's new alcoholic beverage Mirai no Lemon Sour (Lemon Sour of the Future).

Image via Asahi Beer's YouTube channel © SQUARE ENIX

What makes Mirai no Lemon Sour unique is the slice of lemon floating on top. (The can's entire top peels off, to better recreate the experience of drinking a lemon sour in a Japanese izakaya pub.)

Along with the video, Asahi Beer announced that it is opening "Lemon's Heaven," a limited-time bar based on the game's iconic bar Seventh Heaven, at the Roppongi Hills O-Yane Plaza between April 29 and May 3 (during Japan's Golden Week holidays).

Image via Asahi Beer © SQUARE ENIX

The bar will host 60 seats and offer cans of Mirai no Lemon Sour for 300 yen and soft drinks for 100 yen (about US$2 and US$0.60, respectively.)