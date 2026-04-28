OceanVeil Streams I Want You To Show Me Your Panties With a Disgusted Face Returns Anime

1st episode streams on service on Thursday

This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

Click to view Image via Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R anime's official website © 40原／嫌パンR製作委員会

Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R

Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Returns

Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai

OceanVeil

's new anime streaming platform announced on Tuesday that it will streamor anime , the new anime of'sproject), starting on Thursday at 6:00 a.m. PDT (9:00 a.m. EDT).will stream the anime under the English title

OceanVeil describes the anime:

From maids and gamers to student council presidents and… a literal Demon King? A new cast of beauties is ready to grant your most awkward wish—but only while giving you the most disgusted, look-down-on-you eyes imaginable. It's a happy harem of high-tension contempt! Witness the return of the ”mikudashi” (look down on us) with a passion!

The anime will stream in Japan starting on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. JST on d Anime Store , AnimeFesta , DMM TV , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , Amazon Prime Video , ABEMA , FOD, and Niconico Channel. The anime will then stream on the following services in Japan on June 4: Video Market, Kantele Doga , and music.jp .

The cast includes (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Saya Fukase is again directing the anime at returning studio UWAN Pictures , and Shimahara is again credited for original work and general supervision. Atsushi Maekawa is writing the scripts. Mirai Skirt* is performing the ending theme song "Je t'aime♡Je t'aime."

The first 24-minute anime "season" had its first release at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 94 event in August 2018. The Blu-ray Disc then received a first-pressing limited release at Tora no Ana stores that same month.

The second "season" had six episodes with a total runtime of 24 minutes, and it shipped on Blu-ray Disc in December 2019. The show also streamed on Niconico Channel in November 2019.

The project has more than 70,000 books in print, including illustration collections, photo collections, and manga. The illustrations and photos feature women in various outfits showing disgusted faces and their underwear. A compiled digital book series of Shimahara 's doujin project currently has 10 volumes.

The Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai - Yo wa Pantsu ga Mitai zo ( I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear - I Want to See Your Underwear) manga launched in May 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website and the YanJan! app, and had two compiled book volumes.

Source: Press release