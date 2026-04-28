OceanVeil Adds Doukyusei -Classmates- Anime Film, Oreimo, Eromanga Sensei Anime

Titles start streaming on service in May

OceanVeil announced on Tuesday that it will stream the Doukyusei -Classmates- anime film, two seasons of the Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ( Oreimo ) anime, and the Eromanga Sensei anime starting in May.

Image courtesy of OceanVeil ©Asumiko Nakamura/Akaneshinsha, Aniplex

OceanVeil will stream the Doukyusei -Classmates- film on May 1 at 3:00 p.m. PDT (6:00 p.m. EDT).

The anime film of Asumiko Nakamura 's Dōkyūsei ( Classmates ) boys-love manga opened in Japan in February 2016. The film sold 23,395 tickets for 34,308,700 yen (about US$305,611 at that time) in 30 theaters in its first weekend. The film has sold 135,730 tickets for 201,492,100 yen (about US$1.8 million at that time) in 43 days of theatrical screenings. Aniplex of America released the film in American theaters in May 2016.





Image courtesy of OceanVeil ©Tsukasa Fushimi/ASCII Media Works/OIP

OceanVeil

Oreimo

will stream theanime starting on May 8 at 3:00 p.m. PDT (6:00 p.m. EDT).

The first season of the anime adaptation of Tsukasa Fushimi 's Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai comedy light novel series premiered in 2010. The anime's 12th episode had two versions: the "Good End" version was the final episode of the anime's television broadcast, and the "True Route" version continued the story from episode 12 and ended at episode 15.

The anime's second season premiered in 2013 with 13 episodes, and final three unaired episodes. The second season adapted the plot of the original light novel series all the way through the final novel volume. Aniplex of America released the second season for North America, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.





Image courtesy of OceanVeil ©2016 Tsukasa Fushimi/KADOKAWA CORPORATION AMW/EMP

OceanVeil

Eromanga Sensei

will stream theanime starting on May 16 at 3:00 p.m. PDT (6:00 p.m. EDT).

The anime adaptation of Fushimi's Eromanga Sensei light novel series premiered in Japan in 2017. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , and the now defunct Daisuki and Amazon 's Anime Strike service.

The anime also had two original video anime ( OVA ) episodes that released on Blu-Ray and DVD in Japan in 2019.



















