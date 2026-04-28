K Manga Adds A Sweet Kiss After The Last Train Manga

The title does not lie: this really is a torture to watch. Just not in the way you’d think it is. ― The problem with The Daily Life of a Part-Time Torturer is not that it's too dark to be funny. It's just not funny, period. The premise is half-baked, the characters aren't goonish enough, and there's nothing hyperbolic in the situations or the dialogue. The main joke of the show is that it juxtaposes ...