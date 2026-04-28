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K Manga Adds A Sweet Kiss After The Last Train Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Kodansha to publish new chapters simultaneously with Japanese release
Kodansha's K MANGA platform announced on Tuesday that it has added Azu Ishida's A Sweet Kiss After the Last Train (Shūdengo wa Amai Kiss Shite) manga in English as a simulpub title. The first nine chapters are available now.
K MANGA describes the story:
Saeka has worked at her company for four years, and is generally seen as a reliable coworker who is trusted by everyone. However, she's not so good at relying on other people! Not even her own boyfriend! Smoking in secret is the only way she knows how to de-stress. One day, her former superior who knows about all her screw-ups back in her rookie days transfers from Kansai to her office. While she tries her best not to show any weakness to him, she also finds herself bonding with him over time as he helps her with her stress in his own way! "
Ishida launched the series on Kodansha's Palcy app in May 2025. The series is also available on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket platform. Kodansha shipped the second compiled book volume on March 13.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account