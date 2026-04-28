Kadokawa Establishes 'Kadokawa Retail Ventures' Company for N. American Retail Business

New company to take over management of Manga Spot bookstores fromWorld Entertainment

Image courtesy of Kadokawa World Entertaiment

Kadokawa announced on Monday that it has established a new company named Kadokawa Retail Ventures, LLC in February to take over North American retail business from its Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE) company.

The company is based in New York, with Yen Press Publisher and Managing Director and KWE CEO and President Kurt Hassler also serving as President of Kadokawa Retail Ventures. The company will specifically take over the management of Manga Spot bookstores from KWE.

KWE established the first Manga Spot store in New York in October 2023. The store sells manga, light novels, and otaku collectibles. Manga Spot currently has 10 stores operating in North America.

Sources: Press release, Kadokawa

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.