Musawo Launches New Lilimholic Manga

Lilimholic debuts on May 13

This year's combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Tuesday that Musawo will debut a new manga titled Lilimholic in the next issue on May 13.

Image via Weekly Shonen Magazine © Musawo, Kodansha Ltd.

Musawo ended the Kareshi Tokidoki Kanojo (My Boyfriend Sometimes is a Girlfriend) manga in October 2024. The manga launched in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2023. Kodansha shipped the third and final compiled book volume in November 2024. Tokyopop 's LoveLove imprint publishes the series in English and shipped the second volume on December 2. The company will release the third volume on June 2.

Musawo launched the Love and Lies ( Koi to Uso ) manga in DeNA 's MangaBox app in both English and Japanese in August 2014, and within a month, it ranked as the app's most popular work with 3.5 million viewers. The manga ended in its 12th compiled book volume, with two separate endings. The manga's final volume shipped in January 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime in the United States on Amazon Prime Video 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel, but it also streamed the title on digital outlets in "certain other countries."

The manga also inspired an original anime DVD ( OAD ) that shipped in November 2018 and was bundled with the eighth compiled book volume.

A separate live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2017.

Source: Shonen Magazine