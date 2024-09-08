Love and Lies' Musawo Ends Kareshi Tokidoki Kanojo Manga

Manga's final volume ships in November

Image via Amazon © Musawo, Kodansha

The October issue of'spublished on Monday the final chapter of's(My Boyfriend Sometimes is a Girlfriend) manga. The manga's third and final volume will ship on November 8.

The romantic comedy manga's story centers on Hodaka Akizuki, a 17-year-old high school student, who falls in love with the school madonna Chihaya Shishizaki. Hodaka bravely confesses to Chihaya, and they officially become a couple. After they share their first kiss, Hodaka's body changes due to Chihaya's power.

The manga launched in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2023. Kodansha published the second volume on April 9.

Musawo launched the Love and Lies ( Koi to Uso ) manga in DeNA 's MangaBox app in both English and Japanese in August 2014, and within a month, it ranked as the app's most popular work with 3.5 million viewers. The manga ended in its 12th compiled book volume, with two separate endings. The manga's final volume shipped in January 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime in the United States on Amazon Prime Video 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel, but it also streamed the title on digital outlets in "certain other countries."

The manga also inspired an original anime DVD ( OAD ) that shipped in November 2018 and was bundled with the eighth compiled book volume.

A separate live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2017.

