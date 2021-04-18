Love and Lies Manga Gets 2 Endings

Manga to take break so author can prepare "marrying Misaki," "marrying Ririna" routes

The official Twitter account for Musawo 's Love and Lies manga revealed on Sunday that the manga will have two different endings: a "marrying Misaki route" and a "marrying Ririna route." Musawo is taking a break to write the manuscript to make the "ideal ending" for the series. Musawo stated on Twitter that she had decided to make two separate endings for the manga five years ago.

DeNA published the manga's 280th chapter on the app on Sunday. The manga is taking a break after that chapter, and MangaBox will publish the manga starting from the first chapter with one new chapter a day starting on April 26.

The manga's 11th volume had teased in December that the manga was nearing its conclusion. MangaBox added at that time that the manga was switching to a publishing schedule of every other week, and the manga was now in its final arc.

Musawo launched the manga in DeNA 's MangaBox app in both English and Japanese in August 2014, and within a month, it ranked as the app's most popular work with 3.5 million viewers. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and the company describes the manga:

“Love is forbidden. When you turn 16, the government will assign your marriage partner.” This dystopian manga about teen love and defiance is a sexy, funny, and dramatic new hit! Yukari is dull. He doesn't even stand out enough to be bullied—he's just a generally lower-middle-class kid. He's in love with Misaki, the most popular girl in school. There's just one problem: He's 15, one year away from receiving his government-assigned marriage partner. He normally wouldn't have the courage to defy the law, but his sickly classmate Ririna still believes in love, and won't stop goading him into confessing his feelings!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2017. Seiki Takuno ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Poco's Udon World , Sekkō Boys ) worked with LIDEN FILMS again as the anime's director. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime in the United States on Amazon Prime Video 's Anime Strike channel, but it also streamed the title on digital outlets in "certain other countries."

The manga also inspired an original anime DVD ( OAD ) that shipped in November 2018 and was bundled with the eighth compiled book volume.

A separate live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2017. Unlike the manga, which focuses on a love triangle composed of one boy and two girls, the movie has original characters, with a love triangle composed of one girl and two boys.