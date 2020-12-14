Love and Lies Manga Nears End

Romance series launched in August 2014

The 11th compiled volume of Musawo 's Love and Lies manga announced on Wednesday that the manga is nearing its conclusion.

Musawo launched the manga in DeNA 's MangaBox app in both English and Japanese in August 2014, and within a month, it ranked as the app's most popular work with 3.5 million viewers. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and the ninth volume shipped on October 27. The company describes the manga:

“Love is forbidden. When you turn 16, the government will assign your marriage partner.” This dystopian manga about teen love and defiance is a sexy, funny, and dramatic new hit! Yukari is dull. He doesn't even stand out enough to be bullied—he's just a generally lower-middle-class kid. He's in love with Misaki, the most popular girl in school. There's just one problem: He's 15, one year away from receiving his government-assigned marriage partner. He normally wouldn't have the courage to defy the law, but his sickly classmate Ririna still believes in love, and won't stop goading him into confessing his feelings!

The 10th and 11th compiled English-language volumes of the manga ship on January 26 and June 29, respectively.

The manga inspired a television anime which premiered in Japan in July 2017. Seiki Takuno ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Poco's Udon World , Sekkō Boys ) worked with LIDEN FILMS again as the anime's director. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime in the United States on Amazon Prime Video 's Anime Strike channel, but it also streamed the title on digital outlets in "certain other countries."

The manga also inspired an original anime DVD ( OAD ) that shipped in November 2018 and was bundled with the eighth compiled book volume.

A separate live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2017. Unlike the manga, which focuses on a love triangle composed of one boy and two girls, the movie has original characters, with a love triangle composed of one girl and two boys.