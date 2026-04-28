GE – Good Ending, Domestic Girlfriend Manga Creator Kei Sasuga Gets Married

Image via x.com ©流石景

GE - Good Ending , Domestic Girlfriend , and May I Live With You? ( Ishho ni Kurashite Ii Desu ka? ) manga creator Kei Sasuga announced on Tuesday she had gotten married. Sasuga said that although she entered a new chapter in her life, she will continue working on May I Live With You? and hopes to “make it even richer and more interesting.”

As of press time, Sasuga's announcement has received 8,400 likes and 414 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues. Fellow manga creator George Morikawa left the simple message, “Congratulations!!”

Sasuga debuted with GE - Good Ending in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2009. She later published Domestic Girlfriend in Weekly Shōnen Magazine between April 2014 and June 2022. Sasuga then moved to Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine and later the main Grand Jump magazine for May I Live With You? She also serialized Tokyo R.I.P. through the Manga Box app.