Bungo Stray Dogs Franchise Gets New Manga About Osamu Dazai, Chūya Nakahara's Pasts

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed last Friday that Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs light novel is inspiring a new spinoff manga titled Bungo Stray Dogs : Dazai, Chūya, Jūgosai (Dazai and Chūya at 15). The manga is based on the spinoff light novel of the same title that shipped in August 2019, and explores the past of the characters Osamu Dazai and Chūya Nakahara. Shiwasu Hoshikawa is drawing the manga, which will launch in the manga sometime after July.

Hoshikawa launched the manga adaptation of the Bungo Stray Dogs BEAST novel in Shōnen Ace in December 2019, and ended it on January 26. The Bungo Stray Dogs BEAST light novel shipped in Japan in April 2019.

The spinoff inspired the live-action Bungo Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast film, which opened in Japan on January 7.

The first television anime adaptation of the main Bungo Stray Dogs : manga aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub in March 2018. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The anime is getting a new season. Crunchyroll will stream the new season as it airs in Japan.