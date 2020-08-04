Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

This year's 17th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga will end in five chapters, including the chapter in that issue. If there are no delays, the manga will end on October 5.

The magazine's previous issue revealed on July 20 that the manga is approaching its climax.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015. Hakusensha published the manga's 13th volume on April 20, and will publish the 14th volume on August 20. Yen Press published the ninth volume on March 31. The manga has a combined total of digital sales plus volumes in print of 1.5 million.

The manga received a new one-shot last December. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.