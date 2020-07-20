Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Manga Nears Climax

Yu Tomofuji's manga about relationship between young girl and Beast King launched in 2015

This year's 16th issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Monday that Yu Tomofuji's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga will approach its climax in the magazine's next issue on August 5.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and Hakusensha published the manga's 13th volume on April 20. Yen Press published the ninth volume on March 31.

The manga received a new one-shot last December. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.

Source: Hana to Yume issue 16