Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Spinoff Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Spinoff manga launched in August 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Yu Tomofuji, Hakusensha

The first 2024 issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yu Tomofuji 's Shiro Usagi to Kemono no Ōji ( White rabbit and Prince of the beast ) manga will end in five more chapters.

Tomofuji launched the series in August 2022. Hakusensha shipped the third volume on August 18 and the fourth volume will ship on December 20.

The series is a spinoff manga of Tomofuji's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga. The manga centers on Richard, the son of Sariphi and the Leonhart.

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. Yen Press published the 15th volume in April 2022. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 19.

The manga received a one-shot in December 2019. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.

Tomofuji ended the Siariz no Shugosha (Siariz's Gaurdian) manga in Hana to Yume 's combined 10th and 11th issue on April 20.