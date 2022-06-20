Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Manga Gets Spinoff

Spinoff manga will launch on August 20

This year's 14th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Monday that Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga will have a spinoff manga that will begin serialization in the magazine's 18th issue on August 20.

The manga recently had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume on April 26.

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. Yen Press published the 15th volume on April 26. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023.

The manga received a one-shot in December 2019. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.

Tomofuji ended the Siariz no Shugosha (Siariz's Gaurdian) manga in Hana to Yume 's combined 10th and 11th issue on April 20.