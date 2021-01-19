Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Manga Gets TV Anime

's manga about relationship between young girl and Beast King ended last year

This year's fourth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Wednesday that Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

The manga also published a new prequel "episode.0" chapter in the fourth issue of Hana to Yume magazine, as well as the series' 15th and final compiled book volume on Wednesday .

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it on October 20.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

The manga has a combined total of digital sales plus volumes in print of 1.7 million.

The manga received a new one-shot in December 2019. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.

