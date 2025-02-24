Kaoru Mori, Aki Irie Move Their Manga From Aokishi Magazine

Mori "plans to search for new form of publication" for her manga

Image via Amazon © Kaoru Mori, Kadokawa, Yen Press

The 24th A and B issues of'smagazine on February 18 announced a renewal of the magazine, which will see some works continuing while other works going in a different direction. Among those works, bothmanga creatorandmanga creatorwill no longer have their works published in the magazine.

The magazine issues stated Mori "plans to search for a new form of publication" for her manga, and also confirmed Irie will continue her works in the future. The magazine, however, did not state how either manga creator will publish their works going forward.

Mori published a one-shot titled "Sebiro" (Business Suit) in the 24th B issue, and Irie published a short story titled "Jun to Aruku" (Pure and Walking) in the issue.

Kadokawa launched the Aokishi magazine in April 2021. Editors from the Asuka , Harta , and Dengeki Maoh magazines created the magazine. The magazine's aim is to not be bound by one genre, and to delve into action, romantic comedy, historical fiction, four-panel comedy, and other genres.

Both A Bride's Story and Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest moved to Aokishi from the Harta magazine when the former launched.

The first issue of the "renewed" Aokishi magazine will be the 25th issue in April.

Mori ( Emma , Shirley ) launched A Bride's Story in 2008 in the Fellows! magazine. The manga moved to Harta in 2013. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Irie ( Ran And The Gray World ) launched Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest in 2016 in Harta . Vertical licensed the manga in 2018, and Kodansha USA Publishing is now releasing the manga in English.

The two artists are hosting a joint art exhibition at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo. The last day of the exhibition is on Monday.