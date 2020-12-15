News
Kadokawa Launches New Aokishi Manga Magazine on April 20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kaoru Mori's A Bride's Story, Aki Irie's Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest move to magazine
Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new magazine named Aokishi (Blue Knight) on April 20. Editors from the Asuka, Harta, and Dengeki Maoh magazines created the magazine. The magazine aims to not be bound by one genre, and will delve into action, romantic comedy, historical fiction, four-panel comedy, and other genres.
Some manga from Enterbrain's Harta will move to the magazine when it launches, including Kaoru Mori's A Bride's Story, Aki Irie's Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest, Hirona Takahashi's Benitsubaki, and Tetsuya Nakamura's Yagi to Hitsuji no Ōkan. Ryō Yasohachi (Immortal Hounds) will also draw a manga for the magazine.
Source: Comic Natalie