News
Over Requiemz Switch Game Launches in West on August 20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aksys Games announced on Wednesday that it will release Idea Factory and Kogado Studio's OVER REQUIEMZ, an otome game based on The Wizard of Oz, for Nintendo Switch in the West on August 20.
Aksys Games describes the story:
In a dark reimagining of the classic tale, high school student Yuhiru is swept up in a mysterious tornado and finds herself lost in Oz. There, she is unjustly sentenced to death and ordered to travel with four convicts on death row and their supervisor. Their goal? Mysterious ruins that look like home, only dilapidated and infested with monsters. At the mercy of her fellow travelers, Yuhiru will face many hard decisions along the way. But there's one thing she must bear in mind: No one is lost forever, no matter how far they've strayed.
Hisano performs the theme song "Muted Expectations."
The game debuted in Japan in April 2025.
Source: Press release