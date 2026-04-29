GlobalComix Adds Manga From Yuri Hub

Room for Honeys , Pages of Eternity , Our Gentle World , more manga

Digital reading and distribution platform GlobalComix announced on Wednesday that it is adding the following manga from the Yuri Hub yuri manga service:

Image courtesy of GlobalComix © Ayu Inui

Room for Honeys

Title:Creator:Summary: "That coffee must be so bitter..."

Ever-cheerful, caring-to-a-fault Tsumugi Hina grows increasingly worried about one of her repeat customers.

Calm and collected, Satoko Tojo gets help discovering a drink that she'll enjoy from Tsumugi, her barista. As she starts to explore her likes and dislikes, something else begins to bloom between them.

A story about discovering that life doesn't have to be all bitter coffee and office work!

A recommendation for yuri fans everywhere, Ayu Inui 's Room for Honeys series is as sweet and refreshing as a honey latte.



Image courtesy of GlobalComix © Rion Nomiya

Or, the Shallow Wit of Liars

Title:Creator:Summary: An aspiring comedian's troubles finding a duo partner are remedied by a chance encounter with a beauty named "Yō". Unfortunately for her, You has a nasty habit of dissapearing suddenly. Has something bad happened to her? Or is she just stringing our protagonist along... And for what reason?

This adult life yuri saga is moody, sweet, and distinctly Rion Nomiya 's.



Image courtesy of GlobalComix © Ayu Inui

Pages of Eternity

Ayu Inui

Title:Creator:Summary: Snuggly cohabitation yuri about making the most out of a day off with a lover - even if things don't go to plan. Sometimes, the best part of having a girlfriend is someone to improvise and experiment with ♡

Originally released in Japan in 2018.



Image courtesy of GlobalComix © Rion Nomiya

Our Gentle World

Rion Nomiya

Title:Creator:Summary: “I really wish I knew just how exactly she sees me, or maybe she doesn't see me at all.” Yui and Kei live together. A woman who admires Kei appears at the pub where Kei works, and... A story that depicts the "unknown" relationship between two women.

Source: Press release