Comitia Dōjinshi Convention's Chair Kimihiko Nakamura Dies

Convention co-founder had been undergoing treatment for cancer

Nakamura's profile page image Image via Comitia ©Comitia

The official website of(self-published works) convention Comitia announced on Wednesday that Kimihiko Nakamura, the chair of the Comitia Executive Committee, died on April 26. Comitia stated that he had been undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

A private funeral service attended only by close relatives will be held, in accordance to Nakamura's wishes. Also in accordance to his wishes, the Comitia Executive Committee plans to hold a public memorial service at a later date.

Comitia stated that Nakamura had been in poor health since the year started, but he still participated in the Comitia 155 event held on February 22, and he was in the process of preparing for Comitia 156, which will be held on June 7. Comitia added that Nakamura's death will not affect future Comitia events, as his greatest wish is for Comitia to "keep going indefinitely."

Comitia is also considering holding the previously scheduled "Kaichō Nakamura Kimihiko no Kōryū Space" (Chair Kimihiko Nakamura's Community Space), at Comitia 156, with some changes, and will announce details at a later date. (In past conventions, Nakamura would sit at this booth space throughout the entire event, meeting personally with any attendee who would line up for him.)

Nakamura was born in Tokyo in 1961 and graduated from Seikei University. He became an editor in Zassōsha's Puff (Pafu) manga news magazine while still a student, and then served as its editor-in-chief from 1988 until he stepped down in 1993. While still working for Puff in 1984, he participated in the establishment of Comitia. The following year, he served as the representative of the Executive Committee. He received an award for lifetime achievement during the 17th Japan Media Arts Festival in 2014.

Comitia conventions are held four times per year, and are intended to host original works (as opposed to those derived from existing content).

Sources: Comitia, Comic Natalie