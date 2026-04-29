A Certain Scientific Accelerator's Arata Yamaji Launches New Ryutuhegui Manga

Ryutuhegui debuts on Wednesday

Kodansha 's Comic Days platform announced on Tuesday that A Certain Scientific Accelerator 's Arata Yamaji is launching a new manga titled Ryutuhegui on the platform on Wednesday.

Image via comic-days.com © Arata Yamaji, KODANSHA Ltd.

The story is set 100 years after the defeat of humankind by dragons. Humans have fled underground and fear the surface. One day, the food procurement team encounters a boy from the surface with the ability to defeat dragons.

Yamaji launched the Egnaro the Star-Eating Killer ( Hoshi-kui Koroshi Egnaro ) manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in February 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in April 2025. The manga was canceled in August due to "various circumstances" that have led Yamaji to only be able to work on the manga intermittently.

Yamaji ended the Kaibutsu Shōnen ( Demonboy ) manga in December 2022. Yamaji launched the manga in May 2022. Kadokawa shipped the second volume in April 2023.

Yamaji began the A Certain Scientific Accelerator ( Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator ) manga spinoff series about the A Certain Magical Index character Accelerator in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2013, and ended it in July 2020. Kadokawa published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 12th volume in June 2021.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: Comic Days

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