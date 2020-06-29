A Certain Scientific Accelerator Manga Ends in July

Manga spinoff inspired TV anime series in July 2019

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine announced on Saturday that Arata Yamaji 's A Certain Scientific Accelerator ( Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator ) manga will end in its September issue on July 27.

Yamaji began the spinoff series about the A Certain Magical Index character Accelerator in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2013. Kadokawa shipped the 11th compiled volume on March 26. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.

Kazuma Kamachi 's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired three television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ).

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released most of the anime adaptations in North America. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.