New Attack on Titan Orchestral Concert Tour Travels to 15 Venues Worldwide

Concert debuts at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17

The Wild Faery Company announced on Monday that it will hold an orchestral concert for the Attack on Titan anime franchise 's soundtrack titled " Attack on Titan - Symphony from Paradis." The concert will debut at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, and will travel to a total of 15 venues around the world.

Image courtesy of Royal Albert Hall

The tour dates include:

London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall - October 17, 2026

Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena - November 1, 2026

Singapore - Esplanade Concert Hall - November 26-28, 2026

New York, NY - Carnegie Hall - January 10, 2027

Paris, France - Palais des Congrès de Paris - January 15-17, 2027

Lyon, France - Amphithéâtre 3000 - January 20-21, 2027

Minneapolis, MN - Minnesota Orchestra Hall - April 5, 2027

San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall - April 12, 2027

Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre - April 17-18, 2027

Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall - May 22-23, 2027

Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom - May 26-27, 2027

Dallas, TX - Meyerson Symphony Center - July 2-3, 2027

Chicago, IL - Chicago Symphony Orchestra - July 9-10, 2027

Washington, DC – Capital One Hall - July 15-16, 2027

Manila, Philippines - The Theater at Solaire - August 28-29, 2027

Wild Faery also produced a separate Attack on Titan concert tour titled " Attack on Titan : Beyond The Walls World Tour." The concerts only recently finished its United States run, which toured 18 locations from February to March earlier this year. The tour hit 23 cities in April to November 2025 spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023. Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of the anime. Toonami aired the anime beginning in January 2024.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , opened in November 2024 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters.

Sources: Press release, Wild Faery