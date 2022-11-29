A Certain Scientific Accelerator's Arata Yamaji Ends Kaibutsu Shōnen Manga Next Month

Manga about boy who gains power of monster in exchange for his body launched in May

The January 2023 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Saturday that Arata Yamaji 's Kaibutsu Shōnen ( Demonboy ) manga will end in its next chapter in the February issue on December 26.

Yamaji launched the manga on May 26. Kadokawa published first volume on September 26. The manga centers on a boy named Aka Arima who gains the power of a monster in exchange for his body, and fights against the dangerous lifeforms known as demons that have run rampant across the world.

Yamaji began the A Certain Scientific Accelerator ( Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator ) manga spinoff series about the A Certain Magical Index character Accelerator in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2013, and ended it in July 2020. Kadokawa published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 12th volume in June 2021.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.



Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh January issue



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.