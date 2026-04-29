Pragmata Game's Staff Thanks Fans for 1 Million Copies Sold

Diana: “Hugh! I heard more than a MILLION people got our game! Hey…do you think we're famous on Earth now?”

Following Pragmata's successful launch, the game's development team released an image thanking fans for purchasing the game on April 21. The image features characters Hugh, Diana, and Eight with the caption “1,000,000 units!” and Diana holding a sign that reads “Thank you." The team captioned the image, “Hugh! I heard more than a MILLION people got our game! Hey…do you think we're famous on Earth now?” from the perspective of Diana. The caption continued, “PRAGMATA has sold more than one million copies globally! Thank you to everyone for your support so far!”

Pragmata sold over one million units worldwide in its first two days.

The science-fiction action-adventure game launched for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 17, one week earlier than the planned April 24 date. The game has a demo available now for all four platforms.

CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June 2025. The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game makes "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before.