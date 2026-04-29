Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Game Releases Like a Dragon's Majima Free DLC

Sega announced on Tuesday that it will add the free DLC content of Goro Majima as Captain Majima from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to its Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT. the free DLC includes Captain Majima as a playable character, Captain Majima 's vehicle Goromaru, and special emotes and sounds.

Image courtesy of Sega ©SEGA

The game also added Red from Angry Birds with the Super Roaster vehicle in April, and will add Arle from the Puyo Puyo puzzle game series and her Twinkle Bayoen vehicle in May as free DLC characters.

The game added the Mega Man Pack DLC on March 26.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge launched on March 26.

An animation project for the game debuted last August.

Source: Email correspondence