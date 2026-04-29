The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride Gets 2nd Manga Spinoff on May 26

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on April 24 that Tsugaru Toba and Sen Izumino will launch a short manga spinoff of Midori Yūma 's The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride ( Kizumono no Hanayome ) novels titled Kōtō Onmyō Gakkō Kizumono no Hanayome Gaiden (Imperial City Onmyo School: The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride Side Story) in the magazine's next issue on May 26. Toba is drawing the art, and Izumino is in charge of composition.

Kodansha published the original novels' first volume in October 2023, and the second volume in August 2024. Mamenosuke Fujimaru launched a manga adaptation on Kodansha 's Palcy app in 2023. The series moved its serialization to Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius , a digital manga magazine aimed at women readers, when it launched in May 2025. Kodansha USA Publishing and Kodansha 's K MANGA service publish the manga in English.

Akimine Kamijyō drew a four-chapter spinoff manga for the novel series titled Kōku no Sōheki Kizumono no Hanayome Gaiden (The Imperial Nation's Peerless Pair The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride Side Story). The manga launched on January 26, and the fourth and final chapter was published on April 24 in the same issue the new side story manga was announced.

Toba and Izumino previously collaborated on the manga adaptation of Yūma's Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking) light novel series, with Toba similarly drawing the art and Izumino in charge of composition. The manga launched in Monthly Shonen Sirius in January 2023, and ended on January 26 earlier this year. Kodansha shipped the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume on February 27.

Yūma launched the novel series in Kadokawa 's Fujimi L Bunko imprint in 2015, and Kadokawa published the 13th novel in October 2025. As of October, the series has more than 340,000 copies in print.

The series inspired a television anime in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan under the title Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation also released the anime on home video in 2019.

The second season premiered in October 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and also streamed an English dub .

Waco Ioka is also drawing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC magazine, and Kodansha shipped the 12th volume in October 2025. Viz Media is releasing that adaptation in English.

Sources: Monthly Shonen Sirius June issue, The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride franchise 's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.