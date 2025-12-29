Tsugaru Toba's Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Manga Adaptation Ends in January

Series debuted in January 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Kodansha, Tsugaru Toba, Midori Yūma, Laruha

The February issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Thursday it will publish the final chapter of Tsugaru Toba 's manga adaptation of writer Midori Yūma and illustrator Laruha 's Kakuriyo Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking) light novel series in the magazine's next issue on January 26. Kodansha will ship the 11th and final volume on February 27.

The series centers on a female college student named Aoi, who inherited the ability to see spirits from her late grandfather. Aoi prides herself on her cooking. One day she's feeding some agricultural spirits when suddenly a god and the master of the "Tenshinya" (Heavenly Inn) appears and takes Aoi away. He says that due to her grandfather's debts, she must become his bride. Aoi hates this idea and instead declares that she will pay back her grandfather's debt by working at the Tenshinya.

Toba launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine in January 2023. Kodansha shipped the 10th compiled book volume on October 30.

Yūma launched the novel series in Kadokawa 's Fujimi L Bunko imprint in 2015, and Kadokawa published the 13th novel on October 15. As of October, the series has more than 340,000 copies in print.

The series inspired a television anime in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan under the title Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , and Funimation streamed an English dub. Funimation also released the anime on home video in 2019.

Waco Ioka is also drawing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC magazine, and Kodansha shipped the 12th volume on October 30. Viz Media is releasing that adaptation in English.