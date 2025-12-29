Samurai Deeper Kyo's Akimine Kamijyō to Launch The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride Novels' Short Manga Spinoff

4-chapter Sumekuni no Sōheki Kizumono no Hanayome Gaiden spinoff manga launches on January 26

The February 2026 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on December 25 that Akimine Kamijyō ( Samurai Deeper Kyo , Code:Breaker ) will launch a short manga spinoff of Midori Yūma 's The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride ( Kizumono no Hanayome ) novels titled S umekuni no Sōheki Kizumono no Hanayome Gaiden (The Imperial Nation's Peerless Pair The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride Side Story). The four-chapter spinoff will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 26. The spinoff will tell a story 15 years before the main story. Yūma is supervising the manga.

Kodansha published the original novels' first volume in October 2023, and the second volume in August 2024. Mamenosuke Fujimaru launched a manga adaptation on Kodansha 's Palcy app in 2023. The series moved its serialization to Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius , a digital manga magazine aimed at women readers, when it launched on May 29. Kodansha USA Publishing and Kodansha 's K MANGA service publish the manga in English.

Kamijyō ended the Code:Breaker manga in July 2013. Del Rey Manga published two volumes of the manga in North America in 2012 (before Kodansha USA took over Del Rey 's manga titles). An anime adaptation of the manga aired in 2012, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later released the series on home video.

Tokyopop published the first part of the Samurai Deeper Kyo manga in North America, and Del Rey published the final volumes. Samurai Deeper Kyo also inspired a television anime that Media Blasters released in North America.

Kamijyō launched the five-volume Tansansuibu manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2014, and ended the series in January 2016.

Kamijyō ended the KATANA Beast ( Jūshin no Katana ) manga in September 2024. The manga launched simultaneously in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in Japan, and on Kodansha 's K MANGA service in the United States on November 1, 2023.