Akimine Kamijyō's Katana Beast Manga Ends

KATANA Beast

This year's 41st issue of'spublished the final chapter of's) manga on Wednesday. The fifth and final compiled book volume will ship on November 15 with seven pages added.

The manga launched simultaneously in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in Japan, and on Kodansha 's K MANGA service in the United States on November 1, 2023. K MANGA describes the story:

The Rat, the Ox, the Tiger, the Rabbit, the Dragon, the Snake, the Horse, the Goat, the Monkey, the Rooster, the Dog, and the Pig. These twelve tribes, each boasting their own special powers, battled for hegemony over the nation until the Emperor, tired of these endless wars, instead proposed a "festival"—5v5 proxy battles for which each tribe must send a "beastblade" to fight on their behalf. Princess Ibusuki of the Rabbit tribe, the weakest clan of all, was searching for her own champion to whom she could entrust the fate of her people when she came upon Hijimaru of the legendary Lion tribe. Little did she know that this encounter would mark the beginning of something far greater! Welcome to the fantastical tale of the zodiac struggle!

Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan on January 17.

Kamijyō launched the Kobayashi Shōnen to Futei no Kaijin (Young Kobayashi and the Lawless Fiend) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2017, and ended it in October 2018.

Kodansha published Kamijyō's 2016 Kobayashi Shōnen to Futei no Kaijin: Edogawa Rampo 'D-zaka no Satsujin Jiken' yori (Young Kobayashi and the Lawless Fiend: From Rampo Edogawa 's "The Case of the Murder on D. Hill") two-chapter manga, and 2017 "Kobayashi Shōnen to Futei no Kaijin: Edogawa Rampo 'Shinri Shiken' yori" (Young Kobayashi and the Lawless Fiend: From Rampo Edogawa 's "The Psychological Test") one-shot manga in a volume that is labeled as the first volume of Kobayashi Shōnen to Futei no Kaijin in November 2017.

Kamijyō launched the five-volume Tansansuibu manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2014, and ended the series in January 2016.

Kamijyō ended the Code:Breaker manga in July 2013. Del Rey Manga published two volumes of the manga in North America in 2012 (before Kodansha USA took over Del Rey 's manga titles). An anime adaptation of the manga aired in 2012, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later released the series on home video.

Tokyopop published the first part of the Samurai Deeper Kyo manga in North America, and Del Rey published the final volumes. Samurai Deeper Kyo also inspired a television anime that Media Blasters released in North America.