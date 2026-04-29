Seven Seas Licenses The Villainous Noble is Way Too Fond of MILF Heroines, 6 More Titles

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © 2016 Natsue Shiomi / Starts Publishing Corporation

Title: I Wish I Could Meet You Again on the Hill Where That Flower Blooms audiobook

Creator(s): Natsue Shiomi (narrated by Mirai )

Release Date: June 4 (Siren imprint)

Summary: Kano Yuri is tired of her stifling, directionless life. After a bitter fight with her mother, she runs away–searching for solace, or maybe just a way out. When she takes shelter in an abandoned air-raid bunker overnight, she never expects to wake up…in wartime Japan.

Stranded in a past she doesn't understand, Yuri meets a young Kamikaze pilot preparing for his final mission. He's kind, courageous, and heartbreakingly doomed. As their connection grows, Yuri finds herself torn between the world she came from–and the boy who makes her want to stay.

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © Yu Omiya, Ale 2019 / KADOKAWA CORPORATION

Title: My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! audiobook

Creator(s): Yū Omiya , Ale (narrated by David Lee Huynh)

Release Date: July 16 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Just days before Christmas, college sophomore Yuuta Hasegawa gets the worst kind of holiday surprise: his girlfriend's been cheating on him. Depressed and dodging couples on every corner, he stumbles into Shinohara Mayu—an irresistibly bold underclassman dressed like Santa and full of mischief. She's sweet, she's sassy, and she's suddenly everywhere Yuuta goes, delighting in teasing him back to life. But is this just playful fun… or the beginning of something more?

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © Omine 2025 / ©Kota Nozomi 2025 / KADOKAWA Corporation

Title: The Villainous Noble is Way Too Fond of MILF Heroines manga

Creator(s): Kota Nozomi , Omine

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: Our protagonist has a serious problem with a common game trope—he loves the mom characters, but they always die! Even when he tries every route to save them, his beloved heroines only exist to lose their lives and advance the story. But when he's reincarnated as the villainous noble in a game he already beat, he decides to use his experience and unrivaled talent to make every mom character happy. Can he overturn fate and save the characters he loves, or is he doomed to play out his nightmare all over again?

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © Unitykong 2025 © Tunoigau 2025 / KADOKAWA CORPORATION

Title: I Will Fall in Love with Azami Yako (if it kills me) manga

Creator(s): Unitykong, Tunonigau

Release Date: March 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Sannomiya Makoto's first day at a new school is filled with plenty of firsts, but he's here for one thing: to meet Azami Yako, the daughter of a powerful CEO and his future fiancée! Knowing her only from a middle school photo, Makoto is eager to finally meet the girl he's betrothed to—only to be extremely disappointed.

Azami Yako is far from the ideal fiancée Makoto had imagined. She's sloppy in appearance and manners, mumbles to herself constantly, and is all in all…cringe! Will getting to know her change Makoto's first impression, or is he being set up to marry a suspicious weirdo?

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © Central du guma 2025 / Asahi Shimbun Publications Inc.

Title: My Name is Mienne: Tales of a Blind Kitten manga

Creator(s): Central du guma

Release Date: March 2027

Summary: When Mienne is ready to play, nothing will get in her way! And being blind is the last thing that's going to stop this cute kitten from playing all day long. Meet Mienne, an adorable kitten with boundless energy who happens to be blind. But nobody can tell this cutie has any trouble seeing with how hard she plays—at least, until she bumps into something. And even then, she just keeps going!

Fall pawsitively in love with this adorable cat in this sweet collection of her daily adventures—with new content never posted online!

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © 2024 by Chika Hongo / SHUEISHA Inc.

Title: As Fish to Water: Where the Forest Meets the Sea manga

Creator(s): Chika Hongō

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1, Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Van is a mermaid who has lost everything—his voice, his family, his very place in the world. Forced to work as a slave in a mansion located in a town by the sea, he dreams of the day when he can return to the water. One day he meets Jens, the sole inhabitant of the cursed island of Fiska, a young man who proves to be kinder than any human Van has ever met. As the two grow closer, Jens is determined to buy Van's freedom and bring him to his island home. But in order for this to happen, Van and Jens need to become more than just good friends…they need to fall in love.

Witness the beginning of their romance in this moving Boys' Love fantasy!

Image via Seven Seas' X/Twitter © Nita Kitabeppu 2023 / TOKUMA SHOTEN PUBLISHING CO., LTD.

Title: And They Were Roommates…! manga

Creator(s): Nica Kitabeppu

Release Date: January 2027 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Mashiro is a delinquent with bad grades and an even worse attitude. During summer vacation, his mother hires Gaku, a college student with decent grades and average looks, as a part-time tutor. To motivate his student, Gaku offers some unconventional rewards for each problem Mashiro solves. Yet soon enough, summer comes to an end and the two part ways, each returning to their normal lives. Several years later, Mashiro moves to Tokyo for work, excited to start life as a real adult. But when he arrives at his accommodations, who should be waiting for him but his former tutor and one-time crush, Gaku!

Seven Seas Entertainment